Tiger Woods chooses himself, three others to join US Presidents Cup team

Photo by Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — Tiger Woods has choosen himself as one of the 12 golfers who will represent the U.S. Presidents Cup team when they face off against an international squad in Australia next month.

Woods, the captain of the team, also picked Tony Finau, Gary Woodland and Patrick Reed to be his teammates.

“The players, they wanted me to play in the event,” Woods, 43, told reporters Thursday at his restaurant in Jupiter, Florida. “It’s going to be difficult, but I also have three amazing assistants in Fred [Couples], Stricks [Steve Stricker] and Zach [Johnson]. So that helps a lot.”

Brooks Koepka, Matt Kuchar, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele and Webb Simpson finish out the 12-man team.

The United States is considered the favorite to win the event, which will take place from Dec. 12-15.

