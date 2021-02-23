Tiger Woods injured in car crash

Andrew Redington/Getty ImagesBY: LEIGHTON SCHNEIDER, ABC NEWS

(LOS ANGELES) — Golf star Tiger Woods was injured in a single vehicle roll-over accident this morning in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

There is no immediate word to the extent of his injuries.

This is a developing story.

