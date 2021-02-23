ABC-National Sports 

Tiger Woods injured in car crash

(LOS ANGELES) — Golf star Tiger Woods was injured in a single vehicle roll-over accident this morning in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

There is no immediate word to the extent of his injuries. 

This is a developing story. 

