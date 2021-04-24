Tiger Woods shares photo of himself on crutches following February crash

Photo by Scott Clarke / ESPN Images

(NEW YORK) — Golf star Tiger Woods posted a photo of himself on crutches and in a walking boot on Friday, offering fans the first public image of him since his serious one-vehicle crash in California in February.

The photo, posted on Woods’ Instagram page, was taken at his backyard practice area in Jupiter, Florida.

The 15-time major tournament winner was hospitalized for nearly a month, and had multiple surgeries to repair the fractures in his leg, foot, and ankle. Woods had not provided an update since March 16, when he announced that he had returned home to Florida.

Woods is seen smiling in the photo, standing with his dog Bugs. The caption on the picture joked that the work being done on his three-hole practice course “is coming along faster” than his recovery.

Police in California released their report on the crash two weeks ago, indicating that Woods was driving at more than twice the posted speed limit on a particularly dangerous area of road. The report indicated that he was travelling at 80 mph, before hitting a tree. The SUV he was in rolled over several times in the crash.

The report also stated that Woods failed to brake at any point during the accident. He was not cited in the crash.

