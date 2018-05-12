Tiger Woods shoots 65 at TPC Sawgress, in the hunt at the Players

Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images(PONTE VERDE BEACH, Fla.) — It’s a weekend during golf season, and Tiger Woods is once again making headlines as he did years ago when he was at the top of his game. Woods shot his lowest round of the year, a seven-under-par 65 in the third round of the Player’s Championship at TPC Sawgrass, to get himself into contention on Sunday.

Woods also set a career best for this course. His previous bests were in 2000 and 2001 when he shot 66s, both coming in the third round.

Woods got off to a hot start, as he birdied four of the first five holes on the day. He ended up with a 30 on the front nine, his lowest score ever at TPC Sawgrass and one off the course record. His first bogey of the day came on the par-four 14th.

On the day, Woods hit 11 of 14 fairways, 15 of 18 greens and only putted 27 times. He is at eight-under par heading into Sunday.

