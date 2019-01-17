Tiger Woods to make 2019 debut at Torrey Pines

Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — Fresh off of a successful 2018 season, Tiger Woods is set to make his debut at next week’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

Woods will enter the tournament as the 12th-ranked player in the world, after winning the Tour Championship in September. The 43-year-old has not played in an official event since the victory.

The tournament starts on Jan. 24th. It will feature a competitive field, including defending champion Justin Day and top-ranked golfer Dustin Johnson.

Woods has only announced one other tournament appearance for 2019 — the Genesis Open at Riviera. It’s run by his foundation and begins on Feb. 14th.

