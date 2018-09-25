Tim Tebow shares advice on how to seize the day in new book

Joe Robbins/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Tim Tebow may take the cake when it comes to believing in your dreams.

First he was a Heisman-winning football player. Then he took on his dream career of baseball.

Now, the devout Christian athlete puts on his motivational hat with a new book, “This Is the Day: Reclaim Your Dream. Ignite Your Passion. Live Your Purpose.”

“We don’t know how many days we have and so I didn’t want to live a one-day life,” Tebow said Tuesday on “Good Morning America.” “I wanted to live a this-is-the-day life that I want to enjoy. I want to live life to the fullest.”

He added, “That’s not something I wanted to put on Instagram as my hashtag. That’s something I wanted to come from my heart, to truly live it on purpose.”

Inspired by his parents, Tebow shares his advice to help fans approach every day with the confidence and courage to find deeper meaning and success in their own lives. The book challenges readers to get off autopilot and stop waiting until tomorrow to reach their goals and dreams. Tebow believes no one is ever too young or too old to have purpose in this life and in this day.

“I wanted to make conscious choices and decisions to start living that every single day, when my alarm went off, I was going to wake up knowing that this day was on purpose, to live out my dreams, live out my passion and, more than anything, live out my purpose,” he said.

