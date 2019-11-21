Tim Tebow shares heartbreaking video saying goodbye to 'the sweetest boy ever,' his dog Bronco

Thomas Graning / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — Tim Tebow had to make one of his “toughest goodbyes” on Wednesday.

The former NFL quarterback shared a heartbreaking tribute to his sick dog, Bronco, featuring emotional videos of himself with his pup.

“Wanted to make a special tribute to the sweetest boy ever — thank you for all the joy you brought and all the memories,” he captioned his post.

Tebow told People in 2018 that Bronco was, “just such a good dog,” and called him his “best friend.”

He posted “one last video” with Bronco, captioning it: “Aunt Patty, thank you for loving him, and thank you to all the other people including Miss Shea and Miss Mindy for sharing so much love with Bronco.”

In the heart wrenching video, the dog appears to struggle and Tebow tells him, “It’s okay, go to sleep….go home.”

Tebow asked his followers to share their story if they ever had the opportunity to meet his dog.

Aunt Patty, thank you for loving him, and thank you to all the other people including Miss Shea and Miss Mindy for sharing so much love with Bronco. If you had the pleasure of meeting Bronco, one of the best dogs ever, I would love to hear your story. pic.twitter.com/QyUiQX5wqZ — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) November 21, 2019

He also mentioned his appreciation for animal hospitals, including SEVOMED, Blue Pearl Vet and UF Small Animal Vet Hospital, for caring for Bronco. He did not disclose Bronco’s health issues in the post.

