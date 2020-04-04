Tokyo Olympics will open in July 2021

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images(NEW YORK) — The 2020 Summer Olympics officially have a new start date after being postponed a year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Games in Tokyo will kick off on July 23, 2021, Japanese organizers announced Monday. That’s almost exactly a year to the day of when the opening ceremony was originally scheduled for in 2020 — July 24.

The closing ceremony, meanwhile, will now be held on Aug. 8, 2021.

The organizers also announced Monday that the Paralympics were rescheduled to open on Aug. 24, 2021, and close on Sept. 5, 2021.

