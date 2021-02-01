Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes speak out before facing off in Super Bowl LV

33ft/iStockBy JEANETTE TORRES-PEREZ, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — With Super Bowl LV just six days away, both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs are getting ready for the big game.

The quarterbacks of both teams spoke to ESPN recently about their upcoming matchup this Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes, 25, is hoping to lead the Chiefs to their second championship in a row, while Brady, 43, appears in his 10th Super Bowl game in the hopes of bringing the title home to Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers were last crowned NFL champions in 2002.

Hear from both quarterbacks below:

