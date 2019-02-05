Tom Brady says it makes him 'cringe' when people call him the greatest of all time

Disney(ORLANDO, Fla.) — Fresh off of his record-breaking sixth Super Bowl victory, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady says it still makes him “cringe” when people call him the “greatest of all time.”

Brady, 41, opened up about his win at the Super Bowl LIII and more in an exclusive interview with ABC News’ Michael Strahan.

The six-time Super Bowl champ said that he doesn’t like it when people refer to him as the “G.O.A.T.” or “Greatest Of All Time.”

“I don’t even like it,” Brady said. “It makes me cringe.”

Brady explained that he is more driven by criticism than anything else.

“I wish you would say, ‘You’re trash, you’re too old, you’re too slow, you can’t get it done no more,'” Brady said. “And I’ll say, ‘Thank you very much, I’ll prove you wrong.'”

He added that he is always his own toughest critic.

“The personal criticism, I mean I think I’ll walk off the practice field and be like … ‘That was the worst day, you know, like get your mind right,'” he said. “Sports have always brought that out in me.”

