Eva Marie Uzcategui Trinkl/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

(MIAMI) — The Formula One expansion into the U.S. continued over the weekend with Miami’s inaugural event.

Max Verstappen celebrated the first-ever win at the Miami Grand Prix as the city revved up with star-studded events.

Watch the weekend’s top moments from Good Morning America:

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.