Top seeds announced for women's tournament, UCONN coach tests positive

Benjamin Solomon/Getty ImagesBY: LEIGHTON SCHNEIDER, ABC NEWS

(NEW YORK) — The top seeds in the NCAA Women’s College Basketball tournament have been released.

Stanford, UCONN, South Carolina and North Carolina State have claimed number one seeds with the Cardinal claiming the top overall seed.

The news of the Huskies seeding came just hours after the school announced head coach Geno Auriemma tested positve for COVID-19 on Sunday. Following contact tracing, no other coaches or players were deemed close contacts.

“After we received notification of the positive test result yesterday, we initiated contact tracing protocols, which included interviewing individual members of the basketball program and in-depth video analysis of practice,” director of sports medicine and head team physician Deena Casiero said in a statement. “Only household close contacts were identified. Given the fact that we have been doing daily testing for the past seven days, we feel confident that we were able to catch this very early on in the disease process. The remainder of Tier I tested negative yesterday and today.”

The basketball Hall of Famer has no symptoms and it isolating at home. He will continue to isolate until March 24, which would mean he would miss the opening two rounds.

UCONN is scheduled to leave for San Antonio on Tuesday for the tournament and play its first game on Sunday against High Point University. If they win, the Huskie have a second round match-up on March 23.

The Atlantic Coast Conference leads the way with 8 selections, followed by the Southestern Conference and Big Ten with 7 each.

The Final Four will take place on April 2 with the Championship game on April 4.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.