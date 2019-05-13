Toronto Raptors score buzzer-beater to win Game 7

TuelekZa/iStock(TORONTO) — Sunday night’s game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors came down to the wire — literally.

The Eastern Conference semifinal game was tied with just seconds to go when Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard put up a shot as the clock ran out. It bounced on the rim before going in, marking the first Game 7 buzzer-beater in NBA playoff history.

With the 92-90 win, Toronto nows moves on to face the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals. Game 1 of that series is slated for Wednesday.

