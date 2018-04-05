Tour bus headed to Masters overturns, driver charged with DUI: Officials

WJBF-TV(AUGUSTA, Ga.) — A tour bus headed to the Masters Tournament overturned Thursday morning and the driver has been charged with driving under the influence, the Georgia State Patrol said.

The crash happened at 8:45 a.m. on an interstate in Columbia County, Georgia, as the bus was en route to the golf tournament in nearby Augusta.

The bus first ran off the right side of the road, and the driver then overcorrected to the left, causing the bus to turn over in the median, the state patrol said.

Eighteen passengers traveling from Atlanta were on board and “several” of them were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, the state patrol said. Seven people, all adults, were admitted to Augusta University Hospital, five in serious condition and two in fair condition, said a hospital spokesperson.

The driver, 61-year-old Steven Hoppenbrouwer, of Gwinnett County, Georgia, was charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane, according to the state patrol.

