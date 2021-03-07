Two 76ers to miss All-Star game after contact tracing

Mitchell Leff/Getty ImagesBY: LEIGHTON SCHNEIDER, ABC NEWS

(ATLANTA)– Philadelphia star Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons will miss the All-Star game after coming in contact with someone who has since tested positive for COVID-19, the league announced Sunday.

ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reports the pair were in contact with a Philadelphia barber. The barber tested positive following an inconclusive positive coronavirus test.

Wojnarowski says the two players traveled to Atlanta in private planes and have remained in quarantine, which is protocol for all participants. They have not had any contact with other players at the All-Star game.

The NBA says no other players at the All-Star game have been affected.

Team Durant takes on Team LeBron tonight at 8:00 PM ET.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.