University of Alabama’s DeVonta Smith wins 2020 Heisman Trophy

(NEW YORK) — The Heisman Trust awarded the coveted Heisman Trophy to University of Alabama senior DeVonta Smith Tuesday night. The Crimson Tide player is the first wide receiver since 1991 to win one of college football’s highest individual honors.

Smith delivered an inspiring message to young athletes during the virtual ceremony.



You can watch the ABC News report, including Smith’s remarks below:

