University of Florida basketball player remains critical but stable after collapsing during game

Mary Holt/Icon Sportswire via Getty ImagesBy CARMEN COX, ABC News

(TALLAHASSEE, Fla.) — University of Florida basketball player Keyontae Johnson is in critical but stable condition after collapsing on the court in the middle of a game against Florida State Saturday.

The Gators had just come out of a timeout when Johnson, a junior from Norfolk, Virginia, collapsed on the court. Johnson was transported to Tallahassee Memorial hospital after receiving emergency medical care in the locker room.

During Saturday’s 83-71 loss to Florida State, Johnson had scored five points in four minutes. This season, Johnson has averaged 19.7 points per game, according to ESPN.

Since Saturday’s incident, Johnson’s parents, Gators coach Mike White and associate AD for sports health Dave Werner have stayed with him at the hospital.

It’s not clear what caused Saturday’s emergency, though Johnson did test positive for COVID-19 during the summer, ESPN reports.



Watch the full report from ABC News with video from Saturday’s game:

