Unprecedented security planned for Super Bowl LIII

Marilyn Nieves/iStock(ATLANTA) — The Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots held their first practices in Atlanta Wednesday ahead of Super Bowl LIII this weekend. But they’re not the only ones working on game plans.

Off the field, law enforcement from multiple agencies are gearing up for an unprecedented level of security at the big game.

While authorities tell ABC News there are no specific threats to the Super Bowl, federal, state and local agencies are on high alert, using dogs, drones and over 10,000 cameras to secure the game. The Department of Homeland Security alone is contributing 600 officers.

ABC got an inside look at the security being prepared for Super Bowl LIII, which will take place this Sunday at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

