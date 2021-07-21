US Olympic volleyball player tests positive for COVID-19 just days before Tokyo Olympics

Narvikk/iStock

(TOKYO) — An American volleyball player tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival to Japan and is reportedly no longer participating in the Tokyo Olympics.

“In alignment with local rules and protocols, the athlete has been transferred to a hotel,” USA Volleyball said in a statement on Wednesday.

The player’s name has not yet been officially released.

The athlete is the second member of Team USA to test positive for the virus just two days ahead of the opening ceremonies.

The International Olympic Committee reported 71 people accredited to the games have tested positive for COVID-19, including a growing number of international athletes within the Olympic Village in Tokyo.

As of Wednesday, Japan reported 3,600 new cases of COVID-19 and the country remains in a state of emergency due to large outbreaks in the greater Tokyo area.

