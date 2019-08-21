US soccer star Carli Lloyd kicks 55-yard field goal at Eagles training camp

Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(PHILADELPHIA) — Two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion Carli Lloyd showed off her killer kicking skills at practice with the reigning Super Bowl champs.

Lloyd showed up to the Philadelphia Eagles training camp on Tuesday and crushed a 55-yard field goal on their own turf.

The New Jersey native is a big fan of the birds and shared the cross-sport practice with defensive end Justin Tuck and kicker Jake Elliott.

The team gave her a shout-out on Twitter with an alternate look at her high flying kick.

Lloyd, who has competed in four World Cups and three Olympics with the U.S. Women’s National Team, recently told GMA after their 2019 win that she’s taking time to “unwind” before making any decisions about her future.

