US women's soccer star Jessica McDonald has joyful reunion at World Cup
(PARIS) — U.S. women’s soccer star Jessica McDonald will have an extra special supporter in the stands Friday when Team USA takes on France in their highly-anticipated World Cup quarterfinal.
McDonald, one of only a handful of moms among the 552 players in the World Cup, was reunited with her son, Jeremiah, 7, Wednesday in France.
The U.S. Women’s National Team star shared a video on Twitter of Jeremiah shrieking, running toward her and then giving his mom a long, giant hug.
Welcome to France, son!!! 🇺🇸🥰#FWWC2019 #HesHere pic.twitter.com/JYwjbxeMv9
— Jessica McDonald (@J_Mac1422) June 26, 2019
“I want him to be proud of his mom,” McDonald said in her USWNT bio.
McDonald and the rest of Team USA will play France on Friday at 3 p.m. EST, in Paris.
