Usain Bolt reveals girlfriend Kasi Bennett is pregnant

(NEW YORK) — Olympian Usain Bolt is officially adding to his family tree.

The retired sprinter and his longtime girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, announced they’re expecting their first child together.

An excited Bolt shared the news in a new Instagram post on Thursday, showing a photo of a pregnant Bennett wearing a billowing red dress.

“I just want to say a KING or QUEEN is about to be HERE. @kasi.b,” he wrote, captioning the image.

Bennett also took to Instagram to share the news, along with additional photos from her pregnancy shoot.

“Our biggest blessing,” she captioned one photo, where she’s seen posing on the deck of a boat.

In another photo, captioned “Our greatest celebration,” Bennett holds a bouquet of balloons as she gives a big smile.

In a final photo, Bennett, a marketing manager, cradles her belly and offers the caption, “Our golden child Coming soon…”

In May 2017, Bolt spoke about his interest in settling down and having kids.

“I have [had] a girlfriend for four years now [and] it’s going steadily, so we’re thinking about kids very soon,” the Jamaican sprinter told People. “We’ll see how it goes, we’re taking our time.”

