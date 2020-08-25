Usain Bolt tests positive for COVID-19, shares video of self-isolation

Salih Zeki Fazlioglu/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesBy MEGAN STONE and HAYLEY FITZPATRICK, ABC News



(NEW YORK) — Olympic athlete Usain Bolt has tested positive for COVID-19.

Jamaica’s health ministry confirmed the 34-year-old’s positive test result on Monday after the athlete shared a video saying he is isolating at home following his test.

“I saw on social media it said I’m confirmed of COVID-19. I did a test on Saturday to leave cause I work,” Bolt explained in a video, posted Monday morning. “Trying to be responsible, so I’m going to stay in and stay away from my friends.”

The eight-time Olympic gold medalist said he is “having no symptoms” and that he is simply “going to quarantine myself and wait on the confirmation to see what is the protocol.”

Bolt, who celebrated his 34th birthday during a party with friends last week — days before receiving his positive COVID-19 results — said he was going to reach out to attendees of the gathering to notify them of his results.

“I’m going to call my friends and tell them that anyone who come in contact with me, just to be safe,” he said in the video, adding that he will spend his quarantine taking it easy as he awaits his results. “Stay safe out there,” he briskly concluded.

During a virtual press conference on Monday evening, Andrew Holness, the prime minister of Jamaica, said Bolt has been formally notified of his positive results by the authorities.

There are currently 1,612 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. There have been 16 deaths from the novel coronavirus pandemic in Jamaica.

On Monday, Jamaica’s ministry of health and wellness said there had been 83 new positive cases in the country in the last 24 hours.

During a press conference, it was also announced that gatherings with more than 20 people will not be permitted and specific communities will have adjusted curfew restrictions.

