USWNT files motion seeking damages in equal pay lawsuit

Last March, 28 members of the team filed a lawsuit against the federation alleging gender discrimination in their treatment versus how the governing body treats the men’s team.

The lawsuit cites not just pay, but also the denial of “at least equal playing, training, and travel conditions; equal promotion of their games; equal support and development for their games; and other terms and conditions of employment.”

On Thursday, lawyers representing the players filed a motion seeking more than $66 million in damages.

The USSF, in turn, asked for the case to be dismissed.

A trial has been set for May 5, just weeks before the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo begin.

