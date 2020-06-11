Vanessa Bryant reveals tattoos honoring Kobe and Gianna

Kevork Djansezian/Getty ImagesBy GMA TEAM, ABC News

(LOS ANGELES) — Vanessa Bryant recently revealed new tattoos in honor of her late husband and daughter, Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

In two Instagram posts Wednesday, the former NBA star’s widow said the tattoos are messages her loved ones previously shared with her.

“I wanted my boo boo’s @kobebryant sweet message transferred on me,” she captioned a video of tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado giving her the ink. She didn’t disclose what the message says.

Hurtado re-posted the video, commenting, “Truly honored to give you something to keep with you my friend.”

She also shared a clip of Hurtado giving her the tattoo in honor of Gigi.

“Shoutout to @nikkohurtado for coming over and helping me get my Gigi’s sweet message transferred on me,” she captioned her post, revealing that she got it done in February.

Kobe Bryant’s sister Sharia also got a tattoo earlier this year with Kobe and Gigi’s basketball numbers to honor them.

Vanessa Bryant re-posted a photo of Sharia’s tattoo with the message, “(My sister-in-law got this cool tattoo to honor #GigiBryant and #Kobe) ❤️❤️ 2~24 forever. Love you @shariawash – ❤️”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.