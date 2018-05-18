Veteran NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson 'very happily retired,' agent says

Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images(TAMPA, Fla.) — Wide receiver Vincent Jackson is retiring from the NFL after 12 seasons, his agent told ESPN on Friday.

The three-time Pro Bowler is “very happily retired,” according to agent Jonathan Feinsod. Jackson sat out all of the 2017 season after tearing his ACL early in the 2016 campaign.

The 35-year-old Jackson spent the first seven seasons of his career with the San Diego Chargers, and the final five with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He continues to do community and business work in the Tampa area.

Jackson finished his career with 540 receptions for 9,080 yards and 57 touchdowns.

