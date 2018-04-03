Villanova Wins The 2018 NCAA Championship

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The Villanova Wildcats are NCAA Champions once again.

The Wildcats dominated the Michigan Wolverines on Monday night 79- 62 to win their second NCAA championship in 3 years.

The Wildcats were led by sophomore Donte DiVincenzo who scored 31 points in the win.

Villanova’s NCAA title marks the second championship won by the state of Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia Eagles, who congratulated the team on Twitter, won the Superbowl in February of this year.

