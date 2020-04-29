Virtual NFL draft kicks off with Bengals selecting LSU quarterback Joe Burrow

33ft/iStockBy ABC News

(NEW YORK) — The NFL draft was supposed to be held in Las Vegas this year. Instead, it emanated from Commissioner Roger Goodell’s basement.

But the selection process, even if it was remote, carried along as scheduled.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who was an overwhelming choice for the Heisman Trophy in 2019, was the expected top pick — and that went to form. While Burrow eventually transferred, the top 3 picks in the draft all played at Ohio State.

Four Alabama players, including two wide receivers, were taken in the top 15.

The league began the draft with a thanks to health care workers, a moment of silence and advice to continue social distancing from Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the president’s coronavirus task force.

The NFL also held a “Draftathon” at nfl.com/relief to raise money to fight the novel coronavirus.



Here are all the first-round selections:

1. Cincinnati Bengals — QB Joe Burrow, LSU

2. Washington Redskins — DE Chase Young, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions — DB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

4. New York Giants — OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia

5. Miami Dolphins — QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers — QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers — DT Derrick Brown, Auburn

8. Arizona Cardinals — LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

9. Jacksonville Jaguars — DB C.J. Henderson, Florida

10. Cleveland Browns — OT Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama

11. New York Jets — OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville

12. Las Vegas Raiders — WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from 49ers) — OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

14. San Francisco 49ers (from Bucs) — DT Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

15. Denver Broncos — WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

16. Atlanta Falcons — CB A.J. Terrell, Clemson

17. Dallas Cowboys — WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

18. Miami Dolphins — OT Austin Jackson, USC

19. Las Vegas Raiders — CB Damon Arnette, Ohio State

20. Jacksonville Jaguars — LB K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU

21. Philadelphia Eagles — WR Jalen Reager, TCU

22. Minnesota Vikings — WR Justin Jefferson, LSU

23. Los Angeles Chargers (from Patriots) — LB, Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

24. New Orleans Saints — C Cesar Ruiz, Michigan

25. San Francisco 49ers (from Vikings) — WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State

26. Green Bay Packers (from Dolphins) — QB Jordan Love, Utah State

27. Seattle Seahawks — LB Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech

28. Baltimore Ravens — LB Patrick Queen, LSU

29. Tennessee Titans — OT Isaiah Wilson, Georgia

30. Miami Dolphins (from Packers) — CB Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn

31. San Francisco 49ers — CB Jeff Gladney, TCU

32. Kansas City Chiefs — Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.