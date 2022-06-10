Warriors hope to bounce back against Celtics in Game 4 of NBA Finals

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

(BOSTON) — The Golden State Warriors are hoping to even out the series against the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday night.

The Celtics are up 2-1 in the series after beating Golden State on Wednesday, 116-110.

Game 4 is slated to tip off in Boston at 9 p.m. ET.

ABC News’ Will Reeve appeared on Good Morning America to share a preview of what to know ahead of Friday night’s matchup:

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.