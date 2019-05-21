Warriors sweep Trail Blazers, head to fifth consecutive NBA Finals

TuelekZa/iStock(PORTLAND, Ore.) — The matchup between brothers Seth Curry and Stephen Curry came to an end Monday night as Stephen’s Golden State Warriors defeated Seth’s Portland Trail Blazers in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.

With the 119-117 overtime win, the Warriors are now headed to the NBA Finals for the fifth consecutive year.

They will face off against either the Milwaukee Bucks or Toronto Raptors. The Bucks are leading the Eastern Conference finals 2-1.

