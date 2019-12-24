Washington Capitals make Christmas music video with team's service dog

MCRMfotos/iStock(WASHINGTON) — The Washington Capitals took a page out of a late-night show’s act and did their best rendition of Mariah Carey’s Christmas hit donning ugly sweaters and playing kid’s classroom instruments.

In the video, the hockey stars sported their best ugly holiday sweaters and sang “All I Want For Christmas Is You” to their team service dog-in-training, Captain, who was wearing a plush pair of reindeer antlers.

The team’s festive video even edited Captain to make it look like the pup was singing along.

The 2018 Stanley Cup champs tweeted the video compilation Monday, which has since garnered over 4.5K likes and over 168K views.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.