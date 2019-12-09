Washington Nationals agree to record-breaking contract with pitcher Stephen Strasburg

Photo by Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(WASHINGTON) — Fresh off a World Series win, the Washington Nationals will bring back at least one of their two most desirable free agents.

The team agreed to a seven-year deal with right-handed pitcher Stephen Strasburg on Monday. The contract is reportedly worth $245 million.

That $35 million per year value is the most ever for a pitcher. Strasburg was considered the second-best pitcher on the free agent market behind former Houston Astros righty Gerrit Cole.

Cole’s deal is expected to top Strasburg’s in dollars, average annual value, and possibly years as well.

