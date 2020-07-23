Washington NFL Team to be called 'The Washington Football Team'

artisteer/iStock

By CARMEN J. COX, ABC News

(ASHBURN, Va.) — The NFL’s Washington, D.C., franchise has decided on a new name — at least for now.

The team announced Thursday that, effective immediately, the organization will call itself the “Washington Football Team,” sources told ESPN. The change comes after the team’s July 13 announcement that Washington would retire the Redskins name and logo in light of the country’s recent sway toward more cultural awareness.

Team owner Dan Snyder, had previously said the team would “never” change its name, and argued that it actually honored Native Americans. Snyder later changed course, saying this month that the organization would consider changing the name “in light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community.”

It begins here… pic.twitter.com/CHCCZ64W81 — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) July 23, 2020

The Washington Football Team plans to rebrand and retire the former name completely from physical and digital spaces over the next 50 days, ESPN reports. The team will not change the burgundy and gold color scheme, but fans can expect to see the newly-adopted Washington Football Team branding — including new home uniforms — at the Sept. 13 season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. Washington will debut new road uniforms in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals.

The new Washington moniker will remain in place throughout the 2020 season, though a more permanent change may come after the team gathers feedback from past and current players, as well as sponsors and fans.

