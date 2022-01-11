WATCH: Georgia Bulldogs beat Alabama Crimson Tide in CFB playoffs, 33-18

Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

(INDIANAPOLIS) — The University of Georgia claimed its first college football national championship in 41 years. The Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 Monday night.

Amy Robach of ABC’s Good Morning America reports from Indianapolis:

Georgia’s MVP quarterback Stetson Bennett talks about the team’s big win on Good Morning America:

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.