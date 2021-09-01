WATCH: Michael Strahan to have number retired by New York Giants

Nick Laham/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The New York Giants will retire Super Bowl winner Michael Strahan’s No. 92 this season.

Former teammates Justin Tuck, Eli Manning and Jesse Armstead surprised Strahan, who currently co-hosts ABC’s Good Morning America, by appearing on the morning show Wednesday to announce his number would be retired during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 28.

Watch the announcement from Good Morning America below:

