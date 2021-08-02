WATCH: NHL star Evander Kane accused of tanking games to pay off gambling debts

tobiasjo/iStock

(NEW YORK) — San Jose Sharks’ Evander Kane is firing back against allegations made by his estranged wife that claimed he was a “compulsive gambling addict” who was “throwing games to win money.”

Despite Kane’s adamant denial of the allegations, the NHL has begun its own investigation into the claims.

