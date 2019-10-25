When athlete's hijab slipped off, her opponents paused mid-game to huddle around her

artisteer/iStock(NEW YORK) — A group of female soccer players are earning praise for helping an opponent in a display of good sportsmanship.

Teammates from Jordan’s Shabab Al Urdon Club had just kicked the ball away from one of their opponents, a player from the Amman Club, when that player suddenly stopped mid-match.

The athlete, who was not identified, turned away from the action as her hijab came loose and her hair began to show.

As she knelt on the ground to readjust her hijab, five players from the opposing team, the Shabab Al Urdon Club — who were not wearing hijabs themselves — ran to form a tight circle around her, holding it for nearly 30 seconds, so she could adjust it privately.

As soon as the player got up, the two teams went back to competing.

The act of sportsmanship took place during the Final Women’s League match held in October of last year, according to Storyful, which shared the video last week.

The video has quickly gone viral, with people online pointing out that the display of sportsmanship crosses through both sports and religion. ABC News did not immediately hear back from the team.

Bestselling author Glennon Doyle, who is married to U.S. soccer star Abby Wambach, shared the video on Instagram along with a caption noting how the viral moment shows what women do for each other.

“This is our mood today,” she wrote, in part. “When one of us needs us: We stop. We huddle up. We protect each other.”

