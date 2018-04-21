White Sox reliever Danny Farquhar in critical condition after suffering brain hemorrhage

Brian Davidson/Getty Images(CHICAGO) — Chicago White Sox reliever Danny Farquhar is in critical but stable condition after suffering a ruptured aneurysm.

The team put out a statement on Twitter telling fans to “please keep Danny and his family in your positive thoughts and prayers.”

Farquhar, 31, was taken to the hospital after passing out in the sixth inning of Friday night’s 10-0 loss against the Houston Astros.

He is being treated in the neurosurgical ICU unit at RUSH University Medical Center by Dr. Demetrius Lopez, according to team.

