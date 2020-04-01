Wimbledon canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

kireewongfoto/iStock(LONDON) — The 2020 Wimbledon championships has been canceled due to the escalating worldwide coronavirus pandemic and will next be held from June 28 to July 11, 2021.

Ian Hewitt, chairman of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, said Wednesday in a statement, “This is a decision that we have not taken lightly, and we have done so with the highest regard for public health and the wellbeing of all those who come together to make Wimbledon happen.”

“It has weighed heavily on our minds that the staging of The Championships has only been interrupted previously by World Wars but, following thorough and extensive consideration of all scenarios, we believe that it is a measure of this global crisis that it is ultimately the right decision to cancel this year’s Championships,” Hewitt said.

