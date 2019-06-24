Woman hospitalized after being hit by foul ball at Dodgers game

cmannphoto/iStock(LOS ANGELES) — A baseball fan was hospitalized Sunday after being struck by a foul ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger.

The incident happened at Dodger Stadium during the first inning of the Dodgers’ game against the Colorado Rockies. The woman who was hit by the line drive was seated four rows from the field, just outside the protective netting.

After being struck by the ball, the woman was immediately treated in the stands but she was later transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.

Sunday’s incident comes just one month after a little girl was struck by a foul ball at a Chicago Cubs game, raising the question whether Major League Baseball is doing enough to protect its fans.

