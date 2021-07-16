Yankees-Red Sox game on following positive COVID-19 tests

Dmytro Aksonov/iStock

(NEW YORK) — Friday’s New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox game is on after Thursday’s clash in the Bronx was postponed following six positive COVID-19 tests on the Yankees roster.

“After conducting testing and contact tracing involving members of the New York Yankees’ organization, the Club’s home game tonight vs. the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium will proceed as scheduled,” said Major League Baseball in a statement.

The game gets underway at 7:05 ET.

Source’s told ESPN Jeff Passan, there were no additional positive tests. Another round of tests is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

Aaron Judge, Gio Urshela, Kyle Higashioka, Jonathan Loaisiga, Nestor Cortes Jr., and Wandy Peralta are all on the COVID-19 injured list after their tests were confirmed, according to ESPN.

Thursday’s game will be played as part of a double-header on Tuesday, August 17.

The Yankees are in fourth place in the American League East, eight games behind the first-place Red Sox.

