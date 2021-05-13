Yankees Torres tests positive for COVID-19, 8th member of team

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The New York Yankees have announced infielder Gleyber Torres has tested positive for COVID-19.

The team says he was fully vaccinated and had previously tested positive for the virus during the last offseason. Torres has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list.

He becomes the eighth Yankee player, coach, or traveling staff member to test positive this week. All eight are fully vaccinated.

Pitching coach Matt Blake, third base coach Phil Nevins, first base coach Reggie Willits, and four traveling staff members tested positive and are currently under quarantine in Tampa, Florida.

Before the announcement, sources told ESPN the Yankees were going to keep Torres out of the lineup for the second straight day. On Wednesday, Manager Aaron Boone said they were holding him out “out of an abundance of caution.”

The Yankees have called up Miguel Andújar from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.