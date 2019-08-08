Yankees, White Sox to play game at 'Field of Dreams' in Iowa

cmannphoto/iStock(DYERSVILLE, Iowa) — And that’s exactly what’s going to happen in 2020 as Major League Baseball announced Thursday that the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will play a game on the site of where the classic 1989 film Field of Dreams was shot.

The American League teams will face off in Dyersville, Iowa, on Aug. 13, 2020. It’s the first ever MLB game that will be played in the Hawkeye State.

A temporary 8,000-seat ballpark will start to be constructed next week on the Dyersville farm, MLB.com reports.

“As a sport that is proud of its history linking generations, Major League Baseball is excited to bring a regular season game to the site of Field of Dreams,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said. “We look forward to celebrating the movie’s enduring message of how baseball brings people together at this special cornfield in Iowa.”

Field of Dreams stars Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones and Amy Madigan. In the film, Costner’s character constructs a baseball field on his farm.

“Shoeless” Joe Jackson – played by Ray Liotta — and the 1919 White Sox appear from the outfield cornfields to play on the field.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.