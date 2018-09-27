1st Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford 'ready to tell her truth' to senators, longtime friend says

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A high school classmate of the first woman to publicy accuse Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct said her longtime friend is “ready to tell her truth” on Capitol Hill.

“She’s ready,’’ Samantha Guerry said on Good Morning America Thursday of high school classmate Christine Blasey Ford, who’s scheduled to testify Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“She’s been spending time alone getting centered and clearing her thoughts but when she shows up today, she will be completely cooperative and ready to tell her truth,” Guerry told ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos.

Hours before Ford, a California professor, and Kavanaugh take the witness stand in front of the committee to publicly testify on her allegation that a “drunk” Kavanaugh assaulted her at a party in high school more than three decades ago, a political spectacle that could define the future of the Supreme Court, Guerry painted a picture of a “fierce” friend.

“I think anybody in their right mind would be terrified but she’s not going to let the fear stop her,” Guerry said. “She’s really determined. She’s fierce, she’s smart. And she is going to follow through.”

Kavanaugh has repeatedly and vehemently denied the allegations.

