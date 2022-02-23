2 prosecutors leading Manhattan DA’s Trump probe resign, leaving charges in doubt

(NEW YORK) — Two prosecutors leading the criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his family real estate business have resigned, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said, casting doubt about the likelihood the former president would face any criminal charges.

Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz submitted their resignations to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who inherited the Trump investigation from his predecessor, Cyrus Vance.

“We are grateful for their service,” a spokesperson for Bragg told ABC News regarding Dunne and Pomerantz. “The investigation is ongoing.”

The resignations could be a sign that Bragg has doubts about whether to continue a case that has already seen charges filed against the Trump Organization and its long-serving chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.

Both have pleaded not guilty.

The investigation has centered on how the former president and his company valued their holdings depending on whether they were seeking loans or trying to pay lower taxes.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is conducting a parallel civil investigation and has successfully gone to court to force Trump and two of his children to sit for depositions in the coming days.