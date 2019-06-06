2020 candidate Elizabeth Warren's campaign is unionizing

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — The campaign of 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has unionized, Warren announced on Thursday.

“My campaign has submitted their support to join @IBEW 2320,” Warren said on Twitter.

Warren’s campaign joins a growing number of campaigns showing support for unions and unionizing themselves. Earlier this year, the campaign staffs of both Democratic candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro became the first in history to unionize.

Unions provide the power of collective bargaining, which allows workers — in this case the campaign staff — to negotiate with the employer — the campaign — in greater numbers. But the effort to unionize is not only about the working conditions of the campaign staff — it’s also a nod to support for unions across the country and the role union workers will play in electing the Democratic nominee.

“Every worker who wants to join a union, bargain collectively, & make their voice heard should have a chance to do so. The labor movement has long fought for the dignity of working people, & we’re proud to be part of it,” Warren also said in announcing her campaign’s decision to unionize.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

