'A special place in hell': Trump team members lash out at Canada's Trudeau after G-7

Larry Kudlow, director of the U.S. National Economic Council, said on CNN that Trudeau engaged in “betrayal” and “stabbed us in the back.”

Another key member of the president’s team, Peter Navarro, the White House director of trade policy, told Fox News Sunday, “There’s a special place in hell for any foreign leader that engages in bad faith diplomacy with President Donald J. Trump and then tries to stab him in the back on the way out the door.”

“That’s what bad-faith Justin Trudeau did with that stunt press conference,” Navarro said. “That’s what weak, dishonest Justin Trudeau did.”

Navarro was referring to the prime minister’s announcing after the Group of Seven meeting Saturday that Canada will “not be pushed around” by the U.S. with its decision to slap tariffs on some imports from Canada and other countries.

“Canadians … stood shoulder to shoulder with American soldiers in far-off lands in conflicts from the First World War onward,” Trudeau said at a press conference as the summit ended in Quebec. “It’s kind of insulting.”

“Canadians, we’re polite, we’re reasonable, but we also will not be pushed around,” Trudeau said.

Kudlow, who was in Canada with President Trump for the G-7 meeting, told CNN on Sunday that the U.S. had come to an agreement with the other highly-industrialized nations in the group on a joint communique until Trudeau’s “sophomoric play.”

“He really kind of stabbed us in the back,” Kudlow said.

Trump announced after Trudeau’s press conference that the U.S. would not sign onto the G-7 communique.

