After criticism, Melania Trump unveils patriotic-themed White House Christmas decorations

Thomas Bounias/iStock(WASHINGTON) — First lady Melania Trump unveiled the White House Christmas decorations Monday morning, declaring this year’s theme to be “The Spirit of America.”

The theme appeared to be a safer choice than in previous years, which included blood-red trees mocked for looking like something out of The Handmaid’s Tale.



The first lady tweeted a short video of herself admiring the decorations and applying some finishing touches as she strolled around the White House.

“The Spirit of America” is shining in the @WhiteHouse! I am delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see, and excited for everyone to experience the beauty of the #Christmas season! pic.twitter.com/qGxxl9qBrd — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 2, 2019

According to a statement released by her office, each wing and room of the White House highlights a different aspect of “The Spirit of America.”

The East Wing features the Gold Star Family Tree, which the statement says was decorated by Gold Star families. The Green Room displays “classic Christmas tales” along with the White House Advent calendar. According to the statement, the State Dining Room, “celebrates America the beautiful,” with a gingerbread rendition of the South Portico of the White House and landmarks from across the country.

The decorations include more than 15,000 bows, 200 pounds of gingerbread, and 58 Christmas trees, the statement said.

“When I travel the country, I am inspired by the hard working people and families that I meet,” the first lady said. “No matter which state they call home, many Americans share a strong set of values and deep appreciation for the traditions and history of our great nation. Thank you to all of the staff and volunteers who worked to make sure the People’s House was ready for Christmas.”

“The Spirit of America” appears to strike a balance between traditional displays and Melania Trump’s flair for cutting-edge style.

Both the 2017 and 2018 Christmas decorations faced harsh criticism online for the unique choices of white, leafless branches lining the hallways and the red Christmas trees last year.

Melania’s Christmas decorations look like they’re straight out of the Shining pic.twitter.com/mVMY7yuxIZ — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) November 26, 2018

why do the White House Christmas decorations look like Voldemort is about to come back pic.twitter.com/nF0GxCaxUq — Kate Gray (@hownottodraw) November 27, 2017

Compared to those choices, critics may have a tough time taking issue with this year’s relatively traditional decoration decisions.

