After Mueller, 'vigorous debate' on impeachment, Adam Schiff says on 'The View'

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., appeared on ABC's The View Thursday, a day after overseeing Robert Mueller's historic congressional testimony.

Ana Navarro, co-host of The View asked Schiff what are the next steps for Congress now that Mueller has testified.

“We are doing the investigations, and as you know, we’re having a vigorous debate about whether we need to go beyond investigation to impeachment, and if so, when,” Schiff said.

Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, with his precise questioning in the second of two hearings Wednesday made a strong case for why Russian interference in 2016 U.S. elections warranted an investigation and why all American’s should be concerned with how intertwined Trump’s campaign was in their efforts.

“I gather you believe knowingly accepting foreign assistance during a presidential campaign is an unethical thing to do,” Schiff asked Mueller.

“And a crime in given circumstances,” Mueller responded.

“Also unpatriotic,” Schiff added.

“True,” Mueller said.

