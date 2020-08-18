Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Bill Clinton to speak at Day 2 of the DNC

ABC NewsBy LIBBY CATHEY, ABC News

(MILWAUKEE) — Following a first night of programming focused on unity — featuring a handful of Republican speakers and former first lady Michelle Obama — Democrats continue their mostly virtual convention in Milwaukee Tuesday under the theme of “Leadership Matters” with primetime speeches from both the party’s more established leaders and its younger stars.

“We’ll hear from the leaders and the experts, the veterans and the activists, all those who seek to unite and not divide, and who step up — not back down — from a fight over what’s right,” the Democratic National Convention Committee said in a news release.

Tuesday evening’s program includes speeches from former President Bill Clinton, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who was allotted just one minute. Some progressives view her speaking time as a slight by the establishment and a reflection of the broader disconnect between the national party and younger, more diverse voters — a gap party leaders are hoping to close heading into November.

A group of 17 “rising stars” within the party — including former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, Pennsylvania Rep. Conor Lamb and Texas Rep. Colin Allred — are slated to deliver the night’s keynote address meant to capture the party’s “diversity of ideas and perspectives.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s formal nomination by a pre-recorded roll call vote from all 57 states and territories is also set for Tuesday.

Here is Tuesday’s lineup of speakers:

Former Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Pa.

Former President Bill Clinton

Former second lady Dr. Jill Biden

Keynote address from former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, Tennessee State Sen. Raumesh Akbari, U.S. Rep. Colin Allred of Texas, U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle of Pennsylvania, Nevada State Sen. Yvanna Cancela, former Ohio State Rep. Kathleen Clyde, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried, Long Beach, California, Mayor Robert Garcia, Pennsylvania State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, South Carolina State Sen. Marlon Kimpson, U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania, Michigan State Rep. Mari Manoogian, Texas State Rep. Victoria Neave, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, Georgia State Rep. Sam Park, New Hampshire State Rep. Denny Ruprecht, and Birmingham, Alabama, Mayor Randall Woodfin

